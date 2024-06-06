Essential Planning LLC. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essential Planning LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $537.15. 4,067,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,186. The company has a market capitalization of $463.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $538.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

