Essential Planning LLC. Decreases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Essential Planning LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEB. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCEB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.43. 31,330 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

