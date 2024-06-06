Essential Planning LLC. Purchases 8,284 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.35. 8,302,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,268. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.