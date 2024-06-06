Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Sets New 12-Month High at $269.36

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $269.36 and last traded at $269.17, with a volume of 34958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after purchasing an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,828 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

