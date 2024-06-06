Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) Price Hits $1.08

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $4.12 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,200,443,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,200,443,756.973844. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07464663 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $18,215,719.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

