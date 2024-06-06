Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $137.67 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,102,846,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,883,581,705 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,102,846,971.123674. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00141305 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $100,914,989.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

