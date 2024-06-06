Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 4.70 and last traded at 4.69. 30,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 22,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.63.

Ether Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of 2.72.

About Ether Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp. Ether Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ether Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.