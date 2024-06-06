Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

