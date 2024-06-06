Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Price Performance
CLWT opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $1.94.
Euro Tech Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.