EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.78. 2,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 49,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
EVE Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.