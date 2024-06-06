EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.78. 2,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 49,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

EVE Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EVE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EVE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in EVE by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.