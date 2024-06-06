Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPRO. Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Expro Group

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expro Group news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,722,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,545,857. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter worth $92,106,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after buying an additional 194,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expro Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 833,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expro Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expro Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after buying an additional 236,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expro Group

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.