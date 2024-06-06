Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Purchases $12,664.75 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 7,237 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $12,664.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 609,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fathom Price Performance

FTHM remained flat at $1.81 during trading on Wednesday. 70,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,588. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

