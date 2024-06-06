Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Purchases $12,664.75 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHMGet Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 7,237 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $12,664.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 609,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTHM remained flat at $1.81 during trading on Wednesday. 70,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,588. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTHM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

