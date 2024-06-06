Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.48. 33,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 18,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

