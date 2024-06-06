First Digital USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.84 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $6.84 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,752,355,954 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,762,330,678.96. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00003571 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $7,186,699,427.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

