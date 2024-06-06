First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $51,750.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 240,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,543. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

