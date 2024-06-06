First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.29% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 31,234.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 455,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,578,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 246,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $59.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 305,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,989. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.