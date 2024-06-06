First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.39. 7,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 14,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
