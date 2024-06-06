First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.39. 7,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 14,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

