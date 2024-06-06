First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,904 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 163,492 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 968,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75,840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 519,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 261,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.1 %

FDL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 479,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

