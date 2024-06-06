First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.69. 273,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,269. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

