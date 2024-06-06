Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $223.00 at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $245.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $15.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.60. 6,874,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1.7% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,783,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.