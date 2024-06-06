Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $176.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.56.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $16.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,292,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,247. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $178.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

