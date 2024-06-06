Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $230.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.57% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.56.

FIVE traded down $16.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.55. 6,292,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,247. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.51 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

