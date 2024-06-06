Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.94 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.400 EPS.

Five Below Stock Down 16.1 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $111.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.39.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

