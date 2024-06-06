Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.78

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 1606912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

Five9 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

