FNB Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (OTC:FBIP)

FNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
FNB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTC FBIP remained flat at $60.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. FNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00.
About FNB Bancorp
