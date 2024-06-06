G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.30 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,408,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,440,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 189,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,396,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

