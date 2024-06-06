GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 2,600 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. 1,489,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.58. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

View Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.