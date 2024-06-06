GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 400 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 5,058,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

