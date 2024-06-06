GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Trims Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.07% of Sinclair worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the third quarter worth $113,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 292,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,677. The stock has a market cap of $831.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

