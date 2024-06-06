Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Henry Schein worth $27,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after buying an additional 322,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Henry Schein by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock remained flat at $69.64 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 668,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,214. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

