Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.35% of Atlanta Braves worth $35,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

