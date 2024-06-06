Gabelli Funds LLC Has $22.53 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,641.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.21. 1,737,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.84 and its 200 day moving average is $196.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.