Gabelli Funds LLC Has $23.59 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.10. The company had a trading volume of 740,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,389. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.