Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.79 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,076. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

