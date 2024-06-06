Gabelli Funds LLC Has $30.20 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $30,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 206,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $1,374,000.

FMX stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.77. 788,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,816. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $1.115 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMX. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

