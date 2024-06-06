Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $33,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,004. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

