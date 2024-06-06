Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $189.95. 5,939,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,953,470. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.