Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.30

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.30 and last traded at C$16.22, with a volume of 915882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.89.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.21.

In related news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 111,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$1,611,402.74. In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 111,668 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$1,611,402.74. Also, Director Francesca Don Angelo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 131,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,903 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

