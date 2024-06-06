Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Up 1.7%

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.69). Approximately 601,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 804,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.67).

Geiger Counter Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.61. The stock has a market cap of £67.79 million, a PE ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

