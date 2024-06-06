Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Trading Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.47. 24,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 31,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.90%.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group raised Generation Income Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.