Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 30,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 312,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Generation Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the mining of base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Marathon palladium-copper project located in north-western Ontario.

