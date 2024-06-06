Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading 1% Higher

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.91. 119,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 101,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genprex in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Genprex Trading Up 1.0 %

About Genprex

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

