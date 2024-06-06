GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Citic Securities

Citic Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.70.

GitLab stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $4,139,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

