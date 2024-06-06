Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.75

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86.
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.1332 per share. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.