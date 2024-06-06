Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $560,000.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $114.72 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,273,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

