Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 120,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 27,341 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.86.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $911.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Global Blue Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Global Blue Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Stories

