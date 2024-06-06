GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,170 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.13% of GoDaddy worth $19,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $141.27.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,915 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

