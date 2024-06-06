Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Trading Down 0.8%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GSS) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. Approximately 124,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 34,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.
Golden Star Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$574.00 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.96.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Star Resources
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.