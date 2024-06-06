Gordian Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 200,799 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.5% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.06. 1,435,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,798,549. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

