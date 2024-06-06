Gordian Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Gordian Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $352.04. The stock had a trading volume of 155,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,083. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $352.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

