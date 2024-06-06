Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Up 3%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €10.60 ($11.52) and last traded at €10.40 ($11.30). Approximately 853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.10 ($10.98).

Grammer Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

